Welcome back to the 19, and to all who wish to join in this first LB of the (pre) Season, and for the rest of the season as well. It's been an interesting summer for the Red Wings and their fans. The old guard have moved on. New faces, familiar faces, and trusting in the Yzerplan, will hopefully make for some good, solid improvements and watchable hockey this year.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO