The Philadelphia Flyers looked like, well, the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this preseason against the Washington Capitals. After mixed lineups in their first two games with several AHL (or worse) players on the ice, Alain Vigneault sent out all of the Flyers’ big guns in this one. The Flyers lineup we saw tonight just might be the lineup that we see against the Vancouver Canucks on October 15th.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO