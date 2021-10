There are lots of elite players in the MLB, however there are many this year that are currently not in a position to play in the postseason. Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto have done their part to push their team to the playoffs, but it wasn’t meant to be for their teams this season. For MLB to promote their stars as much as possible, it would be ideal for their best players to play in October, yet the most exciting stars in the game won’t be in the spotlight this Fall which won’t help MLB’s potential to grow.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO