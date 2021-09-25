Bryant accounts for 4 TDs in Eastern Michigan’s 59-21 win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ben Bryant threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Eastern Michigan to a 59-21 win over Texas State. The Eagles used a balanced attack in picking up the win with four passing touchdowns and four on the ground. Eastern Michigan threw for 257 yards and rushed for 247 in outgaining the Bobcats 504-300. Bryant’s 39-yard run gave Eastern Michigan a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the Eagles never trailed. The Bobcats cut the lead to 28-21 early in the third quarter but the Eagles responded with 31 consecutive points.