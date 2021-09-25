CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school football: Como Park earns season’s first win with homecoming victory over Johnson

By Michael Lyne
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Twin City Gold divisional matchup Saturday, Como Park defeated Johnson 22-6 to win its first game of the season on their school’s homecoming. “The key is we got a win,” Cougars head coach Kirby Scull said. “We just made enough plays, we eliminated some mistakes and played hard.”

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily

Instant: Washington earns first victory of season in rout of Arkansas State

Seeking its first win of the season, the Washington football team finally put the pieces together against Arkansas State to close out nonconference play with a 52-3 victory. The UW offense put its foot on the gas in the first half, putting up four touchdowns — doubling its output from the first two games — to take a 28-0 lead heading into the half.
ARKANSAS STATE
breezejmu.org

JMU football earns first road win over Weber State 37-24

No. 3 JMU football hit the road for the first game of the season in a big FCS matchup with No. 9 Weber State. Thanks to a defensive score and the offense connecting in all facets, the Dukes took the 37-24 win over the Wildcats to advance to 3-0. JMU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Twin City#American Football#Como Park
northeastnebraskanews.us

Osmond Tigers earn 44-14 Homecoming victory over Winside

OSMOND — Friday evening, Sept. 17, was perfect conditions for football. The 2-1 Tigers dueled the 2-1 Winside Wildcats in the first district game of the season, which also happened to be Homecoming. Both teams were coming off losses to top-ranked eight-man teams in the state. The Tigers came out ready to play, struck first and never looked back. Osmond’s offensive attack was led by junior running back Alex Vinson, scampering for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Not to be outdone by little brother, senior Patrick Vinson rushed for one touchdown and completed eight of 17 passes andthree touchdowns. Ryan Schmit led all receivers with 124 yards, averaging 15.5 yards a reception. Defensive efforts were led by Alex Vinson, amassing 20 tackles, four of which were for a loss. Bryan Solorzano pulled down an interception late to send the Tigers to victory formation. Osmond’s defense only allowed Winside to complete two of 17 third down conversions, holdingthem to an 11.8% efficiency rating. The Tigers travel to Randolph to take on the Cardinals Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
OSMOND, NE
myhorrynews.com

Green Sea Floyds earns first win of season

A pair of Dunkin Lay touchdowns proved to be enough offense for Green Sea Floyds as the Trojans defeated South Columbus 14-13 Friday night. The game was just the second of the season for Green Sea Floyds (1-1) and the team’s first home contest this year. After a scoreless first...
GREEN SEA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
gowatertown.net

HSFB: Florence/Henry earns homecoming win over GPL

FLORENCE, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Florence/Henry rolled to a 47-0 homecoming win over Great Plains Lutheran Friday night as heard on New Country KS93. Teagan Sumner would go 5–7 through the air for the Falcons for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Ashton Hanson would rush for 75 yards and three TD’s. Mehki Keller grabbed three receptions for 46 yards and one TD. Keller would also return a 35-yard punt for pay dirt.
FLORENCE, SD
KVOE

Emporia High football team outscores Highland Park 42-32 for first win

The Emporia High football team picked up their first win of the season Friday night outscoring Highland Park 42-32. The Spartans scored 1st on a Cam Geitz to Jaxon Dial 29 yard touchdown pass. Kyle Obermeyer returned a fumble 64 yards for a score to give the Spartans a 13-0 lead. Highland Park would score the next 18 points to take an 18-13 lead at halftime. In the 3rd quarter, the Emporia rallied scoring 22 points Derrick Keys scoring on a 13-yard run, 5-yard run, and a 64-yard pass reception to give the Spartans a 35-32 lead going to the 4th quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
leadercourier-times.com

Football team earns first win

Dakota Valley overcame 10 penalties and 7 fumbles (2 lost) to defeat Sisseton 45-12 on homecoming Friday, Sept. 17. The Panthers took the first drive 66 yards on 11 plays to score. The drive was highlighted by a Brodey Ballinger 19-yard run, an Ethan Anema to Jaxon Hennies 22-yard pass and a 10-yard TD run by Ballinger.
EDUCATION
Fosters Daily Democrat

High school football: Five takeaways from Dover's 39-19 win over Concord

DOVER - Chemistry doesn’t happen overnight, often taking years to develop a connection. Quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan and receiver Connor Sheehan are a prime example of that. The seniors started working together in junior high and the fruits of their labor were on display Friday night when they hooked up for...
DOVER, NH
Herald Democrat

Austin College men's soccer earns first win of the season

The Austin College men's soccer team built a 2-0 lead but needed a late goal from Ivan Barrios to top McMurry University, 3-2, for its first victory over the season. The 'Roos (1-6) took advantage of their scoring opportunities with Louis Catchpole tallying on a feed from Mickey Maloney in the 20th minute for a 1-0 lead that remained into the second half.
SHERMAN, TX
Reading Eagle

Malvern Prep runs to high school football win over Berks Catholic

Malvern Prep ran for 304 yards to defeat Berks Catholic 37-7 in a non-league game Friday at Forino Sports Complex. Senior Isaiah Wright and junior Yaahdir Nash combined for 165 yards for the Friars (3-1), who are ranked fifth in the state regardless of class by MaxPreps. After holding Berks...
MALVERN, PA
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Cavaliers earn win over Tigers on homecoming

WAHOO – After starting the season 0-2, Wahoo Neumann is now 2-2 on the year after their latest win over Tekamah-Herman on homecoming. They gave up no points in the 28-6 win over the Tigers. “I thought our first week against Aquinas we played well defensively and then the last...
WAHOO, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy