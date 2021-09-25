CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons defensive woes likely to continue in the absence of A.J. Terrell

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons defensive woes could continue this week against the Giants as one of their top players is set to miss the game. Arthur Smith told the media on Friday that A.J. Terrell, the team’s top cover corner, will miss the afternoon matchup at MetLife Stadium. Terrell suffered a concussion in the second half of the Falcons Week 2 game with the Buccaneers, but not before he made two incredible plays, one being a touchdown-saving pass breakup.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage absent from Wednesday’s practice

It’s a new week, as we yet again turn the page on an Atlanta Falcons’ loss. This time however, the team is dealing with new injuries as they prepare for an NFC matchup with the New York Giants. Wide receiver Russell Gage and corner A.J. Terrell both left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries. The Giants have some injuries of their own worth monitoring as the week progresses.
NFL
USA Today

Falcons Week 3 injury report: Terrell, Gage remain sidelined

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants have combined for four losses over the first two weeks of the season, but somebody has to win Sunday’s game. The Giants are 2.5-point favorites, indicating the game is essentially a tossup. On Thursday, cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) along with wide receivers Russell...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Giants#Ffyt#Lcb#D#Sterling Sheperd
abc17news.com

Falcons’ Gage, Terrell, Darby out with injuries vs Giants

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Coach Arthur Smith ruled out both players, along with rookie receiver Frank Darby. Terrell is recovering from a concussion. Gage has an ankle injury. Darby is sidelined with a calf issue. None of the players practiced this week for the winless Falcons.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons Daily: The state of the secondary with A.J. Terrell ruled out

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith confirmed after Friday's practice that A.J. Terrell would not play against the Giants on Sunday. Terrell left last Sunday's game in Tampa Bay with a concussion and did not participate in practice this week. The Falcons will be without their star cornerback, and his absence opens the door for T.J. Green.
NFL
NBC Sports

Falcons rule out Russell Gage, A.J. Terrell

The Falcons will be down a starter on both sides of the ball for Sunday’s game against the Giants. Wide receiver Russell Gage and cornerback A.J. Terrell have both been ruled out on Friday. Gage has been sidelined by an ankle injury all week and Terrell is in the concussion protocol.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell cleared to play vs. Washington

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons ruled both defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and receiver Russell Gage out of the upcoming game against Washington on Friday's official injury report. Cornerback A.J. Terrell wasn't on it at all. He has gone through the concussion protocol and has been cleared to play Washington....
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray clarifies his ‘Baby Yoda’ celebration

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is adamant that his curious touchdown celebration Sunday was not him embracing his “Baby Yoda” nickname. For reference, Murray and teammate Chandler Jones engaged in some fun trolling during the week. After Murray playfully mocked Jones’ physique publicly, Jones responded by referring to the quarterback as “Baby Yoda.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy