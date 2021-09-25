CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Booster Available

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 7 days ago

The Imperial County Public Health Department has released information on the COVID-19 booster dose. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) and the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup have recommended a single Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for select individuals. In Imperial County , the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available at various healthcare sites , clinics , pharmacies and the Public Health Department. Individuals who should receive the booster dose include those age 65 years and older or residing in a long-term care facility and age 50 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities. Those who may receive a booster dose include people age 18 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or age 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

kxoradio.com

Vaccine Clinics

(October Clinics)...They are the COVID 19 vaccine clinics for October. The clinics are hosted by the Imperial County Public Health Department. They will be held at the County Center at 2895 South 4th Street in El Centro, Tuesday and Thursdays. The hours are 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and then from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The clinics will feature the first dose, second dose, additional dose and the Booster, which right now is the Pfister Booster only. No appointments are necessary, walk-ins are welcome. If you prefer to make an appointment go to myturn.ca.gov, or call 833-422-4255.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Active Cases Of COVID 19

(A decrease in Active Cases of COVID)....The latest numbers were released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. As of Thursday morning, the number of active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County were at 406. That is down from the 444 reported previously. There are 20 COVID positive patients hospitalized in Imperial County. Seven of those are in Intensive Care.. The new numbers indicate deaths attributed to the virus are now at 757. The dominant COVID variant in Imperial County has been the Delta Variant. The Health Department says there have been 364 cases of the Delta variant countywide. The State Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate the positivity rate, 7 day average of COVID 19 is now at 7.7%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is now at 22.90.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Face Covering Guidelines To Remain As Is

(Face Covering Mandate extended)....The issue was discussed by the County Board of Supervisors this week. The current mandate in Imperial County was issued in August. It calls for face coverings to be worn by everyone, vaccinated or not. The State mandate calls for face coverings for only those who have not been vaccinated. Officials said the COVID infection rate was still too high in Imperial County to reduce preventative measures right now. They said this week, the current mandate does include exceptions, but in general, the mandate will stay as is. The Supervisors did say the mandate will be reviewed periodically. There are currently 444 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County, with 26 COVID patients hospitalized countywide. Ten of those hospitalized are in Intensive Care.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

COVID Cases Surge In Imperial County

(Active Cases Surge)...This according to the latest update on COVID 19. New numbers were released Tuesday morning by the County Public Health Department. The numbers indicate active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County have surged to 444. That is an increase of almost 100 from what was reported late last week. COVID Positive cases hospitalized in the county remains at 26, with ten of those in Intensive Care. Deaths attributed to the virus are now at 756. According to the State Tier Metrics for Imperial County, the positivity rate, 7 day average is at 7%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population are now at 20.40.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

COVID Patients

(COVIDS Hospitalizations)....The number has not changed. There are currently 26 COVID 19 positive patients hospitalized in Imperial County. The number of those patients in Intensive Care has gone up. There are now 10 patients in Intensive Care countywide. COVID 19 Booster vaccinations are now available for those who received the Pfizer vaccine over six months ago. They must qualify under the new guidelines. To find out where the Booster vaccines are available and to schedule an appointment go to myturn.ca.gov. Information is also available at the County Public Health Department. The boosters are only for those who received the Pfizer vaccination. Those who were vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson or Moderna are not eligible. The total number of vaccine numbers administered in Imperial County are now at 252,481.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH

