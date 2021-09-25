COVID-19 Booster Available
The Imperial County Public Health Department has released information on the COVID-19 booster dose. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) and the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup have recommended a single Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for select individuals. In Imperial County , the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine is available at various healthcare sites , clinics , pharmacies and the Public Health Department. Individuals who should receive the booster dose include those age 65 years and older or residing in a long-term care facility and age 50 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities. Those who may receive a booster dose include people age 18 through 64 years with underlying medical conditions or age 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.kxoradio.com
