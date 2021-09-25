Gear Up, ‘Bridgerton’ Fans—We Just Got Our First Clip of Season Two (& the Tension's Already Intense)

Oh-ho-ho those Bridgertons, they really do get up to such follies of the heart. Bridgerton won’t return for a second season until 2022, but the smash-hit Regency drama from Shonda Rhimes dropped a brand-new clip during Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. The scene is a period-piece meet-cute in the Jane Austen sense, where all the politeness and banter can barely hide the growing spark between two characters. This season will shift its focus away from Regé-Jean Page’s Duke onto Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerkid, who in this scene tracks down Kate Sharma (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley) in the garden. Sharma swiftly reads him to filth for “proclaiming your many requirements for a wife loud enough for the entire party to hear,” because she takes issue “with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.” Ooh, we see how it is. Season two is sponsored by #girlbossery. “Are the young ladies of London so easily won by a pleasing smile and nothing more?” she asks, before dissing the way he rides a horse. Ye olde library, ’tis open.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO