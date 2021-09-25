CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear Up, ‘Bridgerton’ Fans—We Just Got Our First Clip of Season Two (& the Tension's Already Intense)

By Joel Calfee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment has finally arrived, Bridgerton fans: We have our first preview of season two. Since the period drama dropped last December and smashed Netflix records, we've been (impatiently) waiting for the next season to arrive. Now, Netflix has offered the first taste of season two and it's just as good as we had hoped.

A first look at Bridgerton season 2 in preview

Bridgerton spoilers follow. Netflix has released a first look at the eagerly-awaited second season of the hit period drama during today's (September 25) virtual fan event TUDUM. Following the conclusion of the romantic arc between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, (Regé-Jean Page) at the end...
Dear Reader, Bridgerton's Season 2 Brings the Drama in First Trailer

Dear reader, Bridgerton's season two is guaranteed to be a lot more dramatic than ever before. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Netflix released the first trailer for the fan-favorite show's upcoming season during its Tudum event. Not that fans would expect anything less, but Bridgerton's second season looks like it's going to be filled with another thrilling storyline about love. In the sneak peek video, Anthony Bridgeton (played by Jonathan Bailey) gets rejected by Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) after she overhears his "many requirements for a wife." "You take issue with my requirements?" Anthony asks Kate, to which she fiercely replies, "I take...
The Library Is Open in This Bridgerton Season-Two Clip

Oh-ho-ho those Bridgertons, they really do get up to such follies of the heart. Bridgerton won’t return for a second season until 2022, but the smash-hit Regency drama from Shonda Rhimes dropped a brand-new clip during Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. The scene is a period-piece meet-cute in the Jane Austen sense, where all the politeness and banter can barely hide the growing spark between two characters. This season will shift its focus away from Regé-Jean Page’s Duke onto Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerkid, who in this scene tracks down Kate Sharma (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley) in the garden. Sharma swiftly reads him to filth for “proclaiming your many requirements for a wife loud enough for the entire party to hear,” because she takes issue “with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.” Ooh, we see how it is. Season two is sponsored by #girlbossery. “Are the young ladies of London so easily won by a pleasing smile and nothing more?” she asks, before dissing the way he rides a horse. Ye olde library, ’tis open.
Bridgerton Season 2 Clip: How About Some More Period Romance?

Netflix packed a lot into its Tudum event over the weekend, and "Bridgerton" fans weren't left wanting. The streaming platform released a clip from the highly anticipated second season of the Shondaland show, where we see the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), get dressed down by the witty Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
'Bridgerton' Season 2 First Look: Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Meets Simone Ashley's Kate

Netflix released the first look at "Bridgerton" Season 2 and it appears Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will have a hard time winning Kate Sharma's (Simone Ashley) heart. In the clip released Saturday during Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Anthony is first seen looking for love in all the wrong places. But he eventually secures a marriage to Kate's sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). However, he will find himself more drawn toward Kate.
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two Teased by Netflix with First Look Photos, Footage, Cast Panel (Watch)

Bridgerton fans have been given a treat. Netflix has released teaser footage, first-look photos, and a cast roundtable previewing the historical-fiction drama’s upcoming second season. Phoebe Dynevor, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie...
