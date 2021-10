Casey Hanson is running for City Council as a committed citizen of Ellsworth so she can give her efforts and talents to the community that she loves. She seeks to bring in a spirit of collaboration in city politics as well as to guide the city toward a comprehensive strategic plan bringing thoughtful and positive direction for the growth of our community. I have known Casey Hanson for years and we have had many conversations about thoughtful parenting, about ways to make meaningful and beneficial changes in our community, about improving communication and goodhearted interactions among people of all walks.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO