State Route 78 to Close for Repair

Crews will close a 28-mile section of State Route 78 between Ogilby Road and Clark Way in Palo Verde Monday night. The closure , from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday , will allow cranes to place 72-inch drainage pipes along a section of the highway in the area of Stallard Road. Crews will reopen the roadway as song as work safely allows. The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather , traffic incidents or construction conditions.