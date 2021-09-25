CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega: Live results and analysis

By Marc Raimondi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Alexander Volkanovski is usually a cool customer. He has never really had any personal issues with an opponent. Until now, that is. It's clear Brian Ortega got under the skin of Volkanovski when they were coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter over the summer. On Thursday during their news conference stare-down, Volkanovski brought up Ortega's 2014 positive drug test. The tensions were extremely high.

Dan Hooker obtains visa, will fight at UFC 266

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast is a go for UFC 266. Hooker was campaigning to fight on this card for weeks before and about five weeks out, BJPENN.com reported he would be facing Haqparast. The fight was then confirmed but there have been major hurdles in making it happen due to New Zealand being locked down and Hooker being unable to train.
UFC 266 live stream results, radio-style PPV fight updates | Volkanovski vs Ortega

As I’m sitting here with a pipe full of things that both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz would approve of as a way to deal with crippling anxiety, I tend to think of the reason they both always seem so pissed off. Since the advent of the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) — heck, since the advent of two humans beating the piss out of each other for sport, cash or fabulous prizes — it has lived and died off of over the top personalities.
Alexander Volkanovski retains UFC featherweight title in thriller vs. Brian Ortega

LAS VEGAS -- Alexander Volkanovski's status as the best featherweight in the world has been solidified. After escaping several close submissions attempts, Volkanovski poured on the damaging blows to beat Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44) Saturday night in the main event of UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title with the victory in one of the best championship MMA fights of 2021.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title for a second time, aiming to push his record inside the Octagon to 10-0 as he takes on recalibrated challenger Brian Ortega, who seeks to make his second attempt to claim UFC gold a successful venture. Volkanovski is one of the most complete...
UFC 266- Volkanovski vs Ortega: stream, results, time and date

The UFC returns with their next major event on Saturday as UFC 266 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The organization is returning with a bang, highlighted by two championship fights and a featured attraction with the return of a former superstar. At the UFC 266 main event, this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexander Volkanoski (22-1) defends his crown against Mexican American Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) in a contest for the featherweight crown.
UFC 266: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ Commentary

Join us Saturday night, September 25th, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 266 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions, which will begin at 10PM ET, around the start of the Featured Prelim bout between Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili, OR at the start of the Main Card opener between Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo. The event is being broadcast by ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The MMA Vivisection - UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega picks, odds, & analysis

While the UFC’s recent Fight Night offerings haven’t been much to write home about lately, the promotion is leaving little room for complaint with their PPV cards. UFC 266 features a couple of title fights, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight crown against Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy. Fans will also be treated to a legendary battle 17 years in the making when Robbie Lawler rematches Nick Diaz. Throw some Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik and Andrade vs. Calvillo action in there, and it should be a treat.
The Scorecard | UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266 is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Alexander Volkanovski. Perfection is nice. In mixed martial arts, it’s very...
UFC 2021 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

So far, 2021 has felt like one of the most significant years for the Ultimate Fighting Championship since its inception in 1993.A host of intriguing match-ups and enthralling bouts have seen mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion further its reach and strengthen its credibility in the eyes of many observers – as well as the credibility of the sport.And while no fighter has yet matched the crossover status of Conor McGregor, athletes like Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal and Khamzat Chimaev have continued to attract enough interest from fans of other sports to suggest that the UFC will soon have more genuine...
Thiago Santos tops Johnny Walker by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night

A bout that was promoted as being a sure bet to produce fireworks ended up being a dud. Thiago Santos edged Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight featured two of the most explosive knockout artists in the UFC light heavyweight division, but it never got out of first gear. A big overhand left from Santos in the fifth round likely sealed the victory in the close, albeit lackluster, contest.
