2020 will go down in history as the year that triggered a significant shift in workplace environment. The pandemic, coupled with the continued momentum of social justice movements, has created a clear epoch in the popular consciousness and attitudes to what we as humans value most. In fact, research by Glassdoor found that the top predictor of employee satisfaction is now the culture and values of an organization. And a study by Citrix, revealed that 76 percent of workers believe that employees will be more likely to prioritize lifestyle (family and personal interests) over proximity to work, and will pursue jobs in locations where they can focus on both — even if it means taking a pay cut.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO