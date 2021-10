LINCOLN – York head coach Dan Malleck wanted to see how his team stacked up against two of the top teams in Class B on Thursday at the Waverly Invite at Woods Tennis Center. York’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles teams came away with third place efforts and both doubles teams went 2-2 leading the Dukes to a third place finish overall.

YORK, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO