Suspect found with loaded gun, drugs after police chase in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) –A suspect with drugs and a loaded gun was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two people in Northeast Portland. Portland Police Bureau said it started when an officer received a tip about a driver who had a gun in a hotel parking lot in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. The officer followed the suspect out of the parking lot and tried to pull him over, but the driver sped off.