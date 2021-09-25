Adam Mair back developing players in Buffalo

It's been awhile since Buffalo fans have seen Jaret Patterson here in Buffalo, but he's about to suit up in the queen city again. Only this time, it'll be against the Bills. You may remember the name Jaret Patterson from his time playing for the UB Bulls. He really was a superstar running back who couldn't be stopped at UB Stadium. He's a record holder here. As it stands right now he holds the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game along with Howard Griffith with eight. However, those records wouldn't continue to be broken at UB. Last year he announced that he would be forfeiting his senior year there in order to declare himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO