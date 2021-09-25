CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to find out how wrong Vegas was about the Giants, MLB’s first team to 100 wins

By Jesse Pantuosco
 7 days ago

The NL-West-leading Giants became the first team in MLB to reach 100 wins Friday night, continuing their season-long mockery of Vegas oddsmakers.

