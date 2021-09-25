Charges dropped against 2 of 3 charged in teen's shooting death
CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors have dismissed charges against two of three defendants charged in a shooting last year that left a teenage boy dead and wounded a man. Devonte T. Phillips, 20, Thaddeus S. McWilliams, 18, and Christian I. Nelson, 17, all of Gary, each were charged in March with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting July 5, 2020, in the 800 block of Pierce Street in Gary.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0