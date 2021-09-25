CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House votes to protect abortion rights amid state challenges

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Friday that would guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion, an effort by Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat. The bill’s 218-211 approval is mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate. Still,...

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Women’s March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON — The first Women’s March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy. Demonstrators...
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman voted against it. […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but...
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

High court loses nonpartisan stature thanks to McConnell

Americans increasingly view the Supreme Court as a politically compromised institution immersed in partisan culture wars. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell recently demonstrated yet again that the nation is justified in this view. He is refusing to rule out yet another blockade of any Democratic court nominee should his party retake the Senate next year.
expressnews.com

Editorial: Protect right to vote, not the filibuster

That the year 2021 finds the United States in need of a bill called the Freedom to Vote Act is a sad and bewildering fall from the heights of 1965 and passage of the Voting Rights Act. That was the mountaintop moment for the civil rights movement, the culmination of...
