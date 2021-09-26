Camden County 3-vehicle accident injures Nixa woman Friday night

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Nixa woman was injured in a Camden County accident Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kaylee M. Alvarado, 25, of Nixa, was driving a Jeep Compass on Highway 5 and El Tampa Road at 11:01 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24. A Saturn Aurora, driven by Crystal J. Marval, 25, of Macks Creek, was stopped on North Highway 5 to make a left turn. Alvarado’s vehicle struck the rear of Marval’s vehicle, causing Marval’s vehicle into the oncoming lane. Marval’s vehicle then struck a Ford Mustang, driven by Michael A. Davis, 44, of Gravois Mills. Marval and Davis were uninjured. Alvarado was transported by Lake West EMS to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.