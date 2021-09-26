Camden County 3-vehicle accident injures Nixa woman Friday night
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Nixa woman was injured in a Camden County accident Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kaylee M. Alvarado, 25, of Nixa, was driving a Jeep Compass on Highway 5 and El Tampa Road at 11:01 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24. A Saturn Aurora, driven by Crystal J. Marval, 25, of Macks Creek, was stopped on North Highway 5 to make a left turn. Alvarado’s vehicle struck the rear of Marval’s vehicle, causing Marval’s vehicle into the oncoming lane. Marval’s vehicle then struck a Ford Mustang, driven by Michael A. Davis, 44, of Gravois Mills. Marval and Davis were uninjured. Alvarado was transported by Lake West EMS to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 0