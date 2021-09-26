CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Camden County 3-vehicle accident injures Nixa woman Friday night

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Nixa woman was injured in a Camden County accident Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kaylee M. Alvarado, 25, of Nixa, was driving a Jeep Compass on Highway 5 and El Tampa Road at 11:01 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24. A Saturn Aurora, driven by Crystal J. Marval, 25, of Macks Creek, was stopped on North Highway 5 to make a left turn. Alvarado’s vehicle struck the rear of Marval’s vehicle, causing Marval’s vehicle into the oncoming lane. Marval’s vehicle then struck a Ford Mustang, driven by Michael A. Davis, 44, of Gravois Mills. Marval and Davis were uninjured. Alvarado was transported by Lake West EMS to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Government
City
Macks Creek, MO
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
Nixa, MO
Government
Nixa, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Camden County, MO
Accidents
City
Gravois Mills, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Camden County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Jeep#Ford#Lake Regional Hospital
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy