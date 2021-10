KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, who tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago, gave an update on his breakthrough case during a September 8 appearance on KTLA 5 Morning News. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, I did test positive for COVID, but because I got my Pfizer vaccines twice, and because my immune system is really good, I have zero — zero — side effects. Literally, I don't feel a thing. But out of respect to everybody else, I've self-quarantined right here in L.A. And the days have passed — it's now been 13 or 14 days, so I'm perfectly fine. Tomorrow, KISS [will perform] at Irvine. We're gonna shake the heavens."

