Starmer: Every child will leave education ‘ready for work’ after Labour reforms

 7 days ago
Labour has pledged to change the school curriculum (David Davis/PA) (PA Archive)

No child would leave school without the qualifications they need under a Labour government, Sir Keir Starmer has pledged.

Labour would overhaul the curriculum, with a focus on digital skills, practical work and life skills, and sport and the arts.

Over the long term – combined with professional careers advice – this would mean no young person would leave compulsory education without the qualifications needed, the party said.

Sir Keir said: “Every child should leave education ready for work and ready for life.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to transform education (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

“Employers all around the country, in every sector, have told me how much they need well-rounded young people with relevant skills, literate in technology, equipped for life.

“And young people have told me how ambitious they are for their own futures.

“That’s why Labour would create an education system that would give every child the skills for the future.”

In the latest policy promise during Labour’s conference in Brighton, the party said it would reform the citizenship programme within the curriculum to include pension planning, understanding credit scores, and applying for a mortgage.

Every child would have access to a device at home through a fund available to local authorities to replace laptops and tablets given out during the pandemic.

There would also be £250 million available for councils to help the 65,000 16 to 17-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training.

A fortnight of work experience would also be made compulsory and young people would have access to a professional careers adviser.

POLITICS
POLITICS
POLITICS
ECONOMY
#Education System#An Education#Compulsory Education#Uk#Labour
POLITICS
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICS
ELECTIONS
POLITICS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
POLITICS
WORLD
