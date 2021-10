NELSONVILLE — Educating and equipping citizens is essential for building and sustaining strong communities within a strong democracy. That’s why the Longaberger Family Foundation and the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio are pleased to once again offer grants to K-12 public educators and nonprofit service providers working in partnership with K-12 education. Grant awards will support and encourage students to acquire a broad, deep knowledge base in subject’s integral to robust citizenship; forge positive relationships with the self and the wider-world; and analyze different views and take action.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO