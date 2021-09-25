CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What Do They All Have In Common? Nets' Kevin Durant And LaMarcus Aldridge, Kings' Tristian Thompson, Pacers' Myles Turner, Cavs' Jarrett Allen And Magic's Mo Bamba

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gHoz_0c86tmuY00

Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, Tristian Thompson, Myles Turner, Mo Bamba, and Jarrett Allen all have something in common.

All of them are either top draft picks, NBA All-Stars, NBA Champions or have massive contracts.

What's the one common dominator?

They all played basketball in college at the University of Texas.

That's right, Texas sure has produced some solid NBA big-men.

Some Background:

Durant: The future first ballot Hall of Famer played for the University of Texas during the 2006-07 season and averaged 25.8 points per game. He was drafted by the Seattle Super Sonics (now the OKC Thunder) with the 2nd overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He's a two-time NBA Champion, 2014 NBA MVP and an eleven-time NBA All-Star.

Aldridge: The 7x time NBA All-Star played for the University of Texas two seasons from 2004-06. He averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game during his second season, and was the second overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

Turner: He was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after spending the 2014-15 season in Austin, Texas. He averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game at Texas. In the NBA he has led the league in blocks per game two different seasons (2019, 2021).

Thompson: He played the 2010-11 season at the University of Texas and averaged 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and won the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Allen: He played at Texas during the 2016-17 season and averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and has a $100 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers (see Tweet below from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on August 2).

Bamba: He played at Texas during the 2017-18 season and averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. The Orlando Magic drafted him with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Complex

Kevin Durant Reportedly Told Nets Not to Trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons trade rumors continue to define the NBA offseason, with Stephen A. Smith revealing on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets would have traded for the Philadelphia 76ers star had Kevin Durant not nixed the idea. During a discussion with Kendrick Perkins on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. hinted at...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Kevin Durant
Rolling Stone

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference

NBA press conferences can be a little dry, if not totally worthless when it comes to yielding anything resembling novel insight into how the players behind the microphone process the game. How does it feel to win such a close game over your most heated rival? It feels good. What was it like guarding LeBron James? It was difficult. What is the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs? We’re going to take things one game at a time. It’s fitting, then, that David Letterman, the late-night comedy icon known for his deadpan delivery, decided to make a cameo at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, posing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings#Cavs#Magic#Nba Champions#The University Of Texas#The Seattle Super Sonics#Nba Draft#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Espn
FanSided

Cavs: Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen get shafted in Bleacher Report’s 25 players under 25

Bleacher Report doesn’t have Jarrett Allen or Collin Sexton high on their list. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes is no fan of the Cavs. He recently posted his Top 25 Under 25 list and you’d be correct to assume the Cavaliers have a presence on the list. After all, with Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, and Lauri Markkanen on the roster, you’d imagine that a few of them would appear on the list.
NBA
FanSided

It’s time for the Indiana Pacers to help Myles Turner

The career of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been one that is left with a lot of questions and concerns about his development. For years, the story has been Turner needing to take a step forward on offense to reach the next tier talent-wise. Here we are several years into his tenure and things have not changed.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Myles Turner on his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment for Pacers with DeMarcus Cousins

Basketball has a ton of hidden rules that players all over the world follow. For example, when players make a shot, the rebounder has to give them their change by passing it back to them. Hidden rules don’t end once players make it to the NBA. More hidden rules are added once pros begin their NBA journey. Just ask Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and pro hoops veteran DeMarcus Cousins.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketball-addict.com

Pacers’ Myles Turner reveals the unexpected motivation he got on NBA Draft night

At the NBA draft, players instantly earn labels from the media. Players can be the perfect selection, a steal, or they can view prospects as the wrong pick. It’s the first of many narratives to come. Many times the evaluation of rookies is inaccurate. The job of an NBA analyst can be challenging. Each year […] The post Pacers’ Myles Turner reveals the unexpected motivation he got on NBA Draft night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
washingtonnewsday.com

David Letterman’s Media Day Questions have left Kevin Durant stone-faced.

David Letterman’s Media Day Questions have left Kevin Durant stone-faced. During the team’s media day, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was left stone-faced as legendary TV presenter David Letterman asked him several questions. Letterman introduced himself as “Dave from Basketball Digest” at the Nets’ media day, and began his series...
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy