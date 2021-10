Breakdown, one of the best action thrillers of the ’90s, finally gets a well-deserved new Blu-ray release courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment. Directed by Jonathan Mostow (Terminator 3), Breakdown stars Kurt Russell and Kathleen Quinlan as Jeff and Amy, an East Coast couple driving from Boston to San Diego in their new Jeep Cherokee. Following a near accident with a pick-up truck on the road and a tense encounter with the driver at a gas station, the couple’s jeep suddenly gives out. Stuck in the middle of nowhere, Amy accepts an offer from a passing driver offering her a lift to go phone for help. After restlessly waiting for her return, Jeff realizes Amy isn’t coming back and sets off on a dangerous and thrilling journey to find her.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO