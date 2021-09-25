CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Steph Curry's sly comment on Ben Simmons trade situation

By Mike Mavredakis
 7 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been contributing to Ryder Cup coverage this week for Comcast NBCUniversal in partnership with his company Unanimous Media.

Curry made an appearance on the Brother From Another show with Michael Smith and Michael Holley Friday as a part of his Ryder Cup work, but they asked him about his involvement with the Warriors front office, including a possible Ben Simmons trade.

While careful to avoid any tampering controversy, Curry made an interesting comment on the Simmons trade saga.

“Let’s say if you’re not having those conversations, then you’re not trying, let’s put it that way,” the 33-year-old star said.

Simmons is currently amidst an off-season long trade saga with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been adamant about not showing up for training camp, per reports, and most recently declined a meeting with his Sixers teammates in California to settle the issue.

Curry also said he’s a “heavy” participant in the teams’ conversations and plans and that he has frequent conversations with team general manager Bob Myers.

I participate heavy, I’m not in the war room or in every meeting, but I feel like they trust my voice and that feeling is mutual. Me and Bob (Myers) talk a lot, pre-free agency and pre-draft trying to give my input on what the best decisions are. There’s no perfect science to it, you’re trying to win now mentality with what team we’re going to be this year, next year, three years from now but I’m confident that we have the right talent, we have the right combination of guys. The NBA is wild, things change so quick so who knows the next five to seven months, but right now going into training camp there’s a lot of excitement and optimism about what the opportunity is. Because it’s not like we know what our rotation is, we have guys that have to earn it. That’s a good place to be where everybody’s working toward the same issue.

Curry has been with the organization his whole career, after being drafted by the team in 2009. He has won multiple MVPs and three NBA titles with the team, so his involvement is no surprise.

