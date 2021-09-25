Looking at the Auburn running back workload

Shaun Shivers has returned.

After missing two games, freshman running back Jarquez Hunter has emerged as a guy that Auburn fans want to see get the football.

Through the first half as seeing all three of them be available against Georgia State, the rotation and touches may look different than some expected.

The offense struggled in the first half against the Panthers but the running backs were the bright spot.

Tank Bigsby is the clear top man in the stable of backs but both Shivers and Hunter got touches in creative ways.

Shivers received the ball through a jet sweep and Hunter registered some yards through the air in the first half.

Bigbsy ran the ball 11 times for 40 yards. He had one catch for five yards.

Hunter got three handoffs for 33 yards. He also caught two passes for six yards.

Shivers ran the ball twice in the first half for 29 yards. He also caught a pass in his return to the field for three yards.

So the total breakdown for touches is:

Bigsby – 12 touches

Hunter – Five touches

Shivers – Three touches