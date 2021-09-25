Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst's record against ranked opponents continues to fall

No. 18 Wisconsin dropped a big one today against No. 12 Notre Dame, falling 41-13 after the Fighting Irish scored 31 fourth-quarter points.

Wisconsin led the contest 13-10 early in the fourth quarter after a short Collin Larsh field goal. Notre Dame went on to return the ensuing kick for a touchdown, though, and turn Graham Mertz over four times in the frame—two of those turnovers becoming pick-sixes.

The loss is Wisconsin’s seventh straight against a ranked opponent—that lass win coming on the road against Minnesota in November of 2019.

For Graham Mertz, the loss moves his career record to 0-5 against ranked opponents and 5-0 against unranked teams.

For head coach Paul Chryst, the loss drops his record against ranked teams to 10-16 since taking over in 2015.

It is undoubtedly a troubling trend with Wisconsin still set to face No. 19 Michigan next weekend and No. 5 Iowa on October 30.

