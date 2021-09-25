CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Adam Mair back developing players in Buffalo

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 7 days ago
Last season, Adam Mair went from being a part of the player development staff for the Buffalo Sabres to being an assistant coach with the Rochester Americans.

WKBW-TV

100% of Buffalo Sabres players are vaccinated. Here's how the team got there

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke to the media Thursday and announced the team has a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate. According to an article on NHL.com from September 16, the NHL expects only a few players throughout the whole league will not be fully vaccinated by the start of the regular season on October 12.
NHL
WGR550

Aaron Dell saw Buffalo as good fit in goal

After spending time with three teams at the NHL and AHL level last season, Aaron Dell elected to sign a free agent contract with the Buffalo Sabres. When exploring his options this offseason, Dell thought Buffalo would be a good place for him.
NHL
WKBW-TV

GM Kevyn Adams: 'Jack Eichel is no longer captain of the Buffalo Sabres'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Captain no more. Jack Eichel, who’s worn the "C" on his jersey for the last few years, is no longer Captain of the Buffalo Sabres, GM Kevyn Adams announced Thursday before Training Camp began. “The Captain should be the heartbeat of this team,” Adams said. “We...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres suffer first preseason loss to Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres looked to go for two wins to open the 2021 preseason on Thursday night, as they faced the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. After getting out to a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes, the game fell apart for Buffalo in the second period, en route to a 6-2 loss on the road.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Players back to usual

Marcus Foligno is back at his entertaining self for the Minnesota Wild after the first day of training camp on Thursday. Speaking of training camp, the team released their groups and we took a little bit of liberty and decided to eye out some potential lines for the foreseeable future. [Hockey Wilderness]
NHL
chatsports.com

3 Miami Dolphins players that the Buffalo Bills need to account for

The Miami Dolphins had a great start to the season as they won on the road against the New England Patriots. It has been something that is usually a rare occurrence, Sunday was just the second time since 2008 that they won in Foxborough. But hopefully the new era of Dolphins football will change that.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tigers make major cuts in player development staff

With the exception of the Triple-A International League, the minor league affiliates completed their 2021 seasons over the weekend. While the Toledo Mud Hens and other Triple-A affiliates will stay in action through next week to continue to serve as feeder league and support for the major league franchises, this marks the end of the minor league regular season. As a result, the Detroit Tigers revamped front office is already making moves in terms of their organizational coaching staff.
MLB
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular UB Running Back Returns To Buffalo This Weekend

It's been awhile since Buffalo fans have seen Jaret Patterson here in Buffalo, but he's about to suit up in the queen city again. Only this time, it'll be against the Bills. You may remember the name Jaret Patterson from his time playing for the UB Bulls. He really was a superstar running back who couldn't be stopped at UB Stadium. He's a record holder here. As it stands right now he holds the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game along with Howard Griffith with eight. However, those records wouldn't continue to be broken at UB. Last year he announced that he would be forfeiting his senior year there in order to declare himself eligible for the NFL Draft.
NFL
San Diego Channel

2 players offer to buy unvaccinated Buffalo fans tickets

Two members of the Buffalo Bills football team are making a controversial move. Cole Beasley and Reid Ferguson offered to buy unvaccinated fans tickets to away games. The move came after the Bills announced fans would be required to show proof of vaccination at home games. Beasley replied to a...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 players with work to do before Week 3

While the Buffalo Bills had a dominating performance in Week 2 over the Miami Dolphins, winning by a final score of 35-0, there is always room for improvement. The Buffalo Bills as a team certainly looked better this past week than the first game of the season however there are a few players where trends have developed now over both games and hopefully can be addressed before Sunday’s game against Washington.
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills back on top of AFC East with Week 2 win

It’s early in the season, we know. The Buffalo Bills went 26 years between division championships, so just BACK OFF!. With that said, Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins propelled the Bills to the top spot in the AFC East. The Bills and Dolphins are tied with the New England Patriots at 1-1, but Buffalo now owns the tiebreaker in AFC East record (1-0 to 1-1). Miami has the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England right now while Buffalo has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami. The New York Jets are 0-2 and a hot mess.
NFL
