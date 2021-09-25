CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Embattled Pa. teacher pension fund subpoenaed by SEC over ‘compensation and gifts’ to staff

 7 days ago
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has joined the FBI in the investigation of Pennsylvania's biggest pension fund, subpoenaing records about...

Spotlight PA

Philadelphia set to run out of rental relief money in two weeks as it waits for federal funds

With thousands of people still waiting for help, Philadelphia's emergency rental assistance program could run out of money in as little...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Spotlight PA

At last minute, Pa. lawmakers vote to extend dozens of COVID-19 waivers

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature unanimously voted Wednesday to extend dozens of regulatory waivers put into place last year to help health-care providers fight COVID-19. Without action, the waivers would have expired Thursday, potentially exacerbating ongoing staffing crises in hospitals and long-term care institutions, which are again facing rising COVID-19 cases. Health-care workers and their advocates had warned any lapse in the relaxed rules would have renewed administrative burdens and made fighting the ongoing pandemic more difficult.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Spotlight PA

The Wolf administration's failure to clarify rules around addiction treatment and medical marijuana had far-reaching and serious consequences, new records show.

The failure by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to clarify federal rules around addiction treatment funding and medical marijuana caused even greater confusion and serious consequences than previously disclosed, a follow-up Spotlight PA investigation has found. In September 2019, the federal agency that pays out hundreds of millions of dollars to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Spotlight PA

You're invited! A free panel on Alzheimer's disease preparedness in Pennsylvania

There are 280,000 people in Pennsylvania over the age of 64 living with Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight PA

Pa.'s looming dementia care crisis, by the numbers

Pennsylvania is headed for a profound eldercare crisis, experts warn, as Alzheimer's disease and dementia rates continue to climb, the state's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight PA

Pa. GOP lawmakers to subpoena personal information on every voter as part of controversial 2020 election audit

HARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers in the Capitol are pushing to collect personal information on every registered Pennsylvania voter, as well as a trove of communications between state and county election officials, as part of a controversial inquiry into the 2020 presidential election. The GOP lawmakers have crafted a sweeping subpoena,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
