CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens promote four players as COVID-19 replacements for game vs. Lions

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

The Ravens on Saturday promoted four practice squad players ahead of their game Sunday against the Detroit Lions. With four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the Ravens called up offensive tackle Andre Smith, defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie, inside linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive back Kevon Seymour as replacements. As COVID-19 replacements, they do not count against the two allotted call-ups for practice squad players.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens LB Reportedly Tests Positive 2 Days Before Game vs. Lions

The Baltimore Ravens received some concerning news on Friday morning. According to multiple reports, third-year linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Ravens are currently undergoing contact tracing to determine whether any other...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers claim former Ravens RB off waivers

The 49ers on Wednesday added some running back depth by claiming Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens. With an open roster spot there was no corresponding move required to get him on the roster. Cannon played in Baltimore’s season-opener and rushed twice for 5 yards in nine offensive snaps....
NFL
Detroit News

Lions rookie Derrick Barnes poised for larger role vs. Ravens

Allen Park — The last time Derrick Barnes was on the opposing sideline from quarterback Lamar Jackson it was the linebacker's first college game at Purdue and he didn't even get on the field. Now a rookie with the Detroit Lions, Barnes appeared to be trending toward the same fate...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Kansas City Chiefs
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
WJLA

Baltimore Ravens put 4 defensive players on COVID-19 list as team battles Detroit Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Ravens play at Detroit on Sunday. Baltimore also ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last weekend’s win over Kansas City,...
NFL
USA Today

Lions inactive players vs. Ravens: Trey Flowers out

The Detroit Lions have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Ford Field. Seven players were initially listed as questionable for the game, but that dynamic changed on Saturday when the Lions placed DE Kevin Strong on injured reserve with a thigh problem.
NFL
AllLions

5 Lions Players to Watch against Baltimore Ravens

When the Baltimore Ravens come to town, a tough brand of football is being brought with them, but who are the Detroit Lions players to watch this weekend?. All eyes will be on quarterback Jared Goff after his Jekyll and Hyde performance on Monday Night Football. Will we see the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Thursday fantasy open thread: Which Lions-Ravens player will outperform their projections?

The Detroit Lions suffered their second loss in a row, and the task does not get any easier with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town. No one said this schedule was going to be easy, and even a coaching staff overhaul cannot solve all of the team’s defensive woes. That makes it fun for fantasy owners with players set to face the Lions at any point this year, as the scoring should remain high.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Add Their COVID Replacements for Sunday @ Detriot

The Ravens made no more additions to their Reserve-COVID-19 roster list this weekend after adding four players to the list Friday. The Ravens will head to Detroit without outside linebackers Jaylon Ferguson, Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike after Ferguson reportedly tested positive on Friday and had high-risk (unvaccinated) close contact with those three.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The Top Chiefs vs. Ravens Player Props Picks

Sunday Night Football should be a spectacle in Week 2 as the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Kansas City Chiefs. With a total set in the mid-50s, oddsmakers believe that this game’s number of dynamic offensive playmakers are in store for big nights. Of course, with so many notable names on the field, player prop bets should be popular.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Lions

Ravens 30, Lions 23 “If ever there was the potential for a hangover game, it would involve a trip to Detroit one week after slaying the Chiefs. The Lions are theoretically built to stop the run, but their defense hasn't stopped anyone, allowing nine touchdowns in two weeks.”. NFL Network.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Lions: Inactives and Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) hope to keep the momentum of last week rolling into Ford Field as they take on the Detroit Lions (0-2). However, multiple absences regarding a COVID-19 situation will keep multiple defensive players from participating in today’s game, such as linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, and defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Brandon Williams.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are heavy road favorites in Week 3 matchup vs. winless Lions

The Ravens are heavily favored over the host Detroit Lions ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a dramatic “Sunday Night Football” win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens (1-1) jumped from seven-point favorites in some sportsbooks to nine-point favorites over Detroit (0-2), which entered this season with one of the NFL’s worst rosters. Only the Denver ...
NFL
detroitlions.com

Lions vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions return home on a short week to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 26. This will be Detroit's first of four inter-conference games against the AFC North this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:. WATCH LIVE.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy