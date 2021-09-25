Ravens promote four players as COVID-19 replacements for game vs. Lions
The Ravens on Saturday promoted four practice squad players ahead of their game Sunday against the Detroit Lions. With four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the Ravens called up offensive tackle Andre Smith, defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie, inside linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive back Kevon Seymour as replacements. As COVID-19 replacements, they do not count against the two allotted call-ups for practice squad players.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
