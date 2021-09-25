CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 49ers have elevated Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad Saturday

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers have elevated Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49es are devastated at running back due to injuries. Raheem Mostert is gone for the season due to a knee injury. Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play with a shoulder injury. JaMychal was just placed on injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury, and Jeff Wilson is on PUP-IR with a knee injury of his own.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
National football post

49ers promote Kerryon Johnson, put JaMycal Hasty on IR

The San Francisco 49ers promoted Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and placed fellow running back JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve. Johnson, who joined the 49ers on Sept. 14, has been summoned as the club attempts to piece together its backfield for Sunday night’s game against the visiting Green Bay Packers (1-1).
NFL
Sporting News

49ers RB depth chart: Trey Sermon, Kerryon Johnson, Jacques Patrick highlight potential leaders of banged-up backfield

The 49ers are facing some serious questions at the running back position ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers. It started when Raheem Mostert went out for the season with a knee injury. He was expected to be the team's backfield leader with last year's rushing lead Jeff Wilson Jr. on the PUP list. Now, the team is using a committee approach, but even the backs they are using in that capacity are in flux.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Espn#Packers
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks elevate practice squad receiver for Vikings game

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in a matchup that will carry potentially significant postseason ramifications for a game this early in the season. The Seahawks enter the game 1-1 having blown a two touchdown fourth quarter lead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, while the Minnesota Vikings enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy