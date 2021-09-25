The 49ers have elevated Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad Saturday

The 49ers are facing some serious questions at the running back position ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers. It started when Raheem Mostert went out for the season with a knee injury. He was expected to be the team's backfield leader with last year's rushing lead Jeff Wilson Jr. on the PUP list. Now, the team is using a committee approach, but even the backs they are using in that capacity are in flux.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO