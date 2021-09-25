The 49ers have elevated Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad Saturday
The 49ers have elevated Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49es are devastated at running back due to injuries. Raheem Mostert is gone for the season due to a knee injury. Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play with a shoulder injury. JaMychal was just placed on injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury, and Jeff Wilson is on PUP-IR with a knee injury of his own.www.sportsgrid.com
