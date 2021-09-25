'Pak has highest inflation rate and lowest income in world'
Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government over hike in gas prices and said the country has the "highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world."Demanding to withdraw a proposed hike in gas prices, the Opposition leader said that rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government, Geo News reported.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0