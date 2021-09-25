CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pak has highest inflation rate and lowest income in world'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government over hike in gas prices and said the country has the "highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world."Demanding to withdraw a proposed hike in gas prices, the Opposition leader said that rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government, Geo News reported.

Chinese projects in south Asia facing hurdles: Report

Singapore, October 2 (ANI): After the initial fanfare about Chinese projects in South-Asian countries, the much-touted infrastructure deals in nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal are reportedly are stuck in limbo by delays, complications and increased costs. China's highly-touted Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seems to be losing its sheen...
India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
Russia to raise rates further as inflation at highest since 2016: Reuters poll

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will need to raise interest rates further to combat stubbornly high inflation that overshot forecasts and shows little signs of slowing, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Russia’s export-focused economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is on track to grow further. But the recovery,...
Imran Khan
China's hidden debt, a major problem for borrowers

Beijing [China] October 3 (ANI): Different countries owe at least USD 385 billion amount of debt to China which has slipped through scrutiny of international lenders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The "hidden debt" is due to an increasing number of deals struck not...
Energy prices drive Europe inflation to highest since 2008

Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September. Economists and central bankers say the jump in inflation is temporary — but the higher energy prices have governments nonetheless scrambling to ease the pain of higher utility bills for households.The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that inflation came in at 3.4%, up from 3.0% in August and the highest since 2008.The overall inflation level was boosted by a jolting 17.4% increase in energy prices.Economists and the European Central...
Piyush Goyal welcomes the world to participate in India's golden growth story

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], October 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time when the whole world is coming together to recover from the pandemic and bring growth back on track, a resurgent India is ready to take on the responsibility of being the frontrunner in this revival process, said Minister of CommerceIndustry, Consumer Affairs, FoodPublic Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, Piyush Goyal.
India, UAE agree to ensure speedy normalisation of air transport operations

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): India and UAE on Saturday agreed to work on a priority basis to ensure the speedy normalisation of air transport operations between the two countries. "Given the importance of air transport in facilitating bilateral ties and people-to-people connections, both sides agreed that their respective civil...
Opposition in Pakistan calls fuel price hike as 'dropping petrol bomb on people'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Expressing its dissatisfaction over the recent fuel price hikes in Pakistan, the country's opposition staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House here for what it called dropping petrol bomb on the people, according to a media report. After the increase in the price of petroleum...
BRI remains attractive as decarbonization push garners attention

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continues to be seen as an opportunity of development especially for developing countries as global decarbonization efforts and their ramifications come into focus ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.
U.S. Corporate Income Faces Third-Highest Integrated Tax Rate in OECD Under Ways and Means Plan

Under the House Ways and Means tax plan, the United States would tax corporate income at the third-highest integrated tax rate among rich nations, averaging 56.6 percent. The integrated tax rate reflects the two layers of tax that apply to income earned through corporations: the entity-level corporate income tax and the shareholder-level capital gains and qualified dividends tax. The Ways and Means proposal increases the tax on both layers so that the integrated rate would rise from its current level of 47.4 percent to 56.6 percent.
3rd edition of 'Utsav de Hampi' flagged off from Bengaluru today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): The third edition of 'Utsav de Hampi', a mega motorsports festival that comprises many motor championships, was flagged off from Bengaluru on Saturday. As per a press release, the first championship of the event, JK Tyre Indian National Regularity Run Championship (INRRC) South Zone...
What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
WHO has lifted barriers for Sputnik V approval: Russian Health Minister

Geneva [Switzerland], October 2 (ANI): All obstacles preventing the certification of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been removed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a briefing in Geneva. "All barriers have been lifted as of today. We do not see...
Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan A squad on Sri Lanka tour

Lahore [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Left-handed top-order batter Saud Shakeel will captain future Pakistan hopefuls on the tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two four-day fixtures and three 50-over matches in Kandy and Colombo from October 28 to November 14. Saud played in three ODIs against England earlier this...
