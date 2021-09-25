Mike Hoffman to miss the next month for the Canadiens
Mike Hoffman to miss up to a month for the Canadiens, The Athletic reports. Hoffman suffered a lower-. body injury earlier this offseason that will cost him the first half dozen games or so for the Canadiens. Hoffman was a significant free-agent acquisition for the Canadiens this offseason as they signed him to a three-year $13.5 million contract. Hoffman had 17 goals, and 36 points in 52 games for the Blues in the COVID shortened 2020-21 season.www.sportsgrid.com
