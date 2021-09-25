CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mike Hoffman to miss the next month for the Canadiens

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Hoffman to miss up to a month for the Canadiens, The Athletic reports. Hoffman suffered a lower-. body injury earlier this offseason that will cost him the first half dozen games or so for the Canadiens. Hoffman was a significant free-agent acquisition for the Canadiens this offseason as they signed him to a three-year $13.5 million contract. Hoffman had 17 goals, and 36 points in 52 games for the Blues in the COVID shortened 2020-21 season.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

COACH DUCHARME PROVIDES UPDATE ON MIKE HOFFMAN AFTER IT WAS REVEALED HE'LL MISS TRAINING CAMP

Many were surprised early Thursday when it was announced that sniper Mike Hoffman, who the Montreal Canadiens signed to a three-year contract over the summer, would likely miss all of training camp. All that was said at the time was that Hoffman was dealing with a lower-body injury. Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme has provided an update, and it seems it could be worse than just missing training camp.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ News and Rumours: Niku, Hoffman, Anderson & Poehling

The Montreal Canadiens preseason has begun, and the team is already full of signings, injuries, and battles for a spot on the team. The action will start getting hot and heavy as we count down the days before the regular season. Here is the latest news and rumours out of Canadiens camp so far.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Price, Hoffman, Byron fail physicals at training camp

The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that five players, including goaltender Carey Price (knee) and forwards Mike Hoffman (lower-body) and Paul Byron (hip) have failed their physicals due to injury, and will most likely be out for at least the remainder of training camp. Price underwent knee surgery in July, but...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#The Maple Leafs#The Atlantic Division#5000
chatsports.com

Sunday Habs Headlines: Mike Hoffman could miss four weeks with injury

Mike Hoffman could miss four weeks of action with the injury he sustained during training. [TSN]. Jake Evans wants to show that there’s more offence to his game this season. [RDS]. David Savard is happy to team back up with former Blue Jackets teammate Josh Anderson. [Canadiens.com]. He also wants...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens-Maple Leafs Season Opener Is Missed Opportunity

For the past two seasons, the NHL was, for better or worse, at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March to August 2020, Commissioner Gary Bettman and the league’s Board of Governors voted to put the season on pause and resumed in mid-summer in the “playoff bubble” in Toronto and Edmonton. The following season began with strict protocols in place. The schedule was shortened to 56 games from the usual 82, and teams were split into regional divisions to limit travel. This meant that teams could only play those in their division, which resulted in either nine or ten matchups against each opponent. The Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, one set of hockey’s “forever rivals,” played each other a total of 10 times last season, including another seven in the playoffs.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Caufield to miss 'about one week' with upper-body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will miss "about one week" with an upper-body injury, head coach Dominique Ducharme said Monday. Caufield was pulled from the Canadiens' intra-squad game during warmups on Sunday for precautionary reasons, after which he was being considered day-to-day. Ducharme said the issue was "nothing major" but...
NHL
SportsGrid

Elias Petterrsson and the Canucks agree on a contract extension

The Canucks and Elias Pettersson have agreed on a three-year contract, ESPN.com reports. Pettersson was a restricted free agent. Pettersson was the fifth overall selection by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and won the rookie of the year award in 2018-19. Pettersson only played in 26 games in the COVID-19 shortened season earlier this year. He had 10 goals and 11 assists in those games.
NHL
SportsGrid

Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Giants

Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. The Giants are likely just giving Bryant what might be his last game off before the playoffs start. The Giants magic number to clinch the National League West is two games which means any combination of wins by the Giants or losses by the Dodgers that adds up to two, and the Giants win the division.
MLB
SportsGrid

Adam Wainwright signs a one-year extension with the Cardinals

Adam Wainwright has signed a one-year extension to stay with the Cardinals next season, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Wainwright has found the fountain of youth this season and has led the Cardinals to the playoffs. The deal is for $15 million and will likely lead to his retirement from Major League Baseball.
MLB
SportsGrid

D.J. Lemahieu out of the lineup Saturday for the Yankees

D.J. Lemahieu is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Yankees, BaseballPress.com reports. This will be the second straight game that Lemahieu has missed, and there is no word yet as to whether he will be able to play in the series finale Sunday. Lemahieu is dealing with a sports hernia that will need to be repaired once the season is over. He had an injection for that hernia Friday. Gio Urshela will play third base Saturday with Gleyber Torres at second base, Anthony Rizzo at first base, and the recently recalled Andrew Velazquez at shortstop.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy