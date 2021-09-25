OPINION: 'Fortnite' blacklisted from Apple App Store | Play Life, Live Games

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: 'Fortnite' blacklisted from Apple App Store

 Sep. 25

Sep. 25—Don't expect to see "Fortnite" back on iOS devices anytime soon. "Fortnite," probably the biggest game in the world right now, was removed from the iPhone and iPad App Store last year after Epic Games snuck in code through an update that allowed the company to offer in-app purchases without giving Apple it's 30% commission. Apple pulled "Fortnite" from the App Store in August of last year and canceled its developer program account.

