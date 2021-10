It goes without saying that every game the Columbus Crew play going forward has huge playoff implications. The Black & Gold currently sit 10th place in the Eastern Conference, three points out of the last MLS Cup playoff position. But every team in between Columbus and the top team in the Conference has at least one game in hand. So, the Crew looks just outside the playoff picture, but if the team doesn’t remain diligent and if some other games don’t go their way, the situation becomes dire.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO