The Atlanta Falcons are in big trouble at this position against Giants

A.J. Terrell was one of those players that the Atlanta Falcons could not afford to lose – yet here we are with Terrell being ruled out against the Giants. The Falcon’s have one of the thinnest secondaries in the entire league, they do not have top-end talent outside of Terrell and possibly Richie Grant. It is a scary truth for Dean Pees, as now he is going to have to get extremely tricky with his play calls to be able to cover up for the deficiencies.