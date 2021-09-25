CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals set winning streak record

By Miya Andrews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) -The St. Louis Cardinals made team history Saturday, September 25. They won a franchise record 15th straight game by beating the Chicago Cubs 8 to 5. The Cardinals will go for a 16 straight game Sunday, September 26, at Wrigley field.

