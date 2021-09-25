CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Out with biceps strain

 7 days ago

Cousins landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right biceps Saturday. With just nine days left on the schedule, the move ends Cousins' regular season. Whether he has a chance to return during the playoffs is unknown. He'll finish his rookie season with a 2.70 ERA in 30 innings of relief, with his 35.2 percent strikeout rate proving to be more than enough to overcome a 15.2 percent walk rate. Miguel Sanchez was recalled to take his spot in the bullpen.

