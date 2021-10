STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State has begun a football season with three straight wins before; in fact, it has done so four previous times in the James Franklin era. This season, however, has an entirely different feel. For the first time since Franklin took over the reins of the program in 2014, the Nittany Lions have defeated two ranked teams in the first three games, the latest being Saturday night’s 28-20 victory over Auburn before a Beaver Stadium White Out crowd of 109,958.

