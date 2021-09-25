CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Star Wideouts Carry Penn State In Otherwise Underwhelming Day For Offense

By Will Pegler
Onward State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was hardly a perfect day for No. 6 Penn State football’s offense in a strange win over Villanova Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions totaled 509 yards on the day, but 277 of those yards came on five explosive plays that were spread to Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The trio of wideouts were the undisputed stars of the day while the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack sputtered against Villanova’s front seven.

