'New heroes every day': Uncanny Cardinals come back, overpower Cubs for club-record 15th consecutive win

By Derrick Goold
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — After the pitch left T. J. McFarland’s fingertips, six teammates of the eight on the field would touch the baseball before the final out of an unerring, uncanny double play that sped these Cardinals toward a winning streak no other Cardinals ever reached. When the final tag of that pivotal rundown was applied in the eighth inning Saturday and Nolan Arenado launched into the air to celebrate, all nine Cardinals were in the infield.



