Don’t Let the Score Fool You: Texas Defensive Takeaways

By Tomer Barazani
 7 days ago
The Texas Longhorns dominated Texas Tech 70-35 on Saturday afternoon at DKR, but don’t let the scoreboard fool you.

Texas fans should still be concerned about Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense, especially the secondary. The Longhorns' secondary gave up 392 passing yards with back-to-back big-play touchdowns in the third quarter.

Josh Thompson, who intercepted Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough and returned for a touchdown, was the only bright spot for the secondary.

In the second quarter, Shough injured himself and was replaced by backup quarterback Henry Colombi who performed well the rest of the way.

Nevertheless, the Longhorns’ defensive line and linebackers were consistently strong. This solid performance includes another turnover, this time in the third quarter from linebacker Luke Brockermeyer.

After the game, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about the pressure Texas’s defensive line caused:

“It’s been two straight weeks where we’ve affected the quarterback, moved him off the spot, forced some errant throws, forced some scrambles that maybe don’t always result in a sack, but the pass-rush is starting to get home.”

Looking ahead to next week’s game against TCU, Secondary coach Terry Joseph will need to make some adjustments.

Regardless of Texas’s defensive gaps, the Longhorns should be satisfied with their overall performance on Saturday, as they move to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12.

