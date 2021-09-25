‘Big Mouth’ Sets Season Five Premiere and Adds New Guest Stars
Netflix has unveiled a new teaser poster for the hit adult animated series Big Mouth, via Deadline. The fifth season will premiere on November 5. Big Mouth follows a group of teenage seventh-graders, including best friends Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney), as they navigate their way through the struggles of puberty. The kids interact with personified objects that give them unconventional advice on their adolescent lives.television.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0