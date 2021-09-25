TV Take: Pac-12 Networks makes watching WSU games even more frustrating

It seems like we’re always talking about Washington State’s offensive backfield, but that’s because it’s constantly generating storylines with its inconsistencies. It’s been years since there was this much quarterback instability at WSU. The Cougars have played four QBs, and it hasn’t helped that a talent-laden running back room has yet to hit stride. Fans have been wondering all week whether QB Jayden de Laura and running back Max Borghi will be healthy enough to play when the Cougs and Cal kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Berkeley. Cougar buffs should be concerned if either is missing, considering their offense’s lack of fireworks this season. De Laura has been the most effective option at QB by far, and Borghi is arguably the team’s best pound-for-pound player. If cleared to play, will de Laura still be feeling the effects of a left leg injury suffered two weeks ago against USC, and will Borghi be impacted by his left arm injury sustained last weekend? WSU coach Nick Rolovich said Wednesday there’s a “good chance” they both return Saturday, but didn’t divulge any more than that. Borghi was on pace for 24 carries before getting hurt early in the second quarter last week. The Cougs will need their All-Pac-12 back against the Bears, who are third in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (120.8 yards per game). De Laura is a threat to run the ball and also more apt to sling it deep, which would come in handy against a defense that ranks 11th in the conference in passing (297 yards per game).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO