It was an offensive outburst from 10th-seeded Lakeland that got it past 15th-seeded Paterson Eastside in an 8-0 final in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in Wanaque. Lakeland is now 3-4 on the season and will take on seventh-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round on Saturday...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO