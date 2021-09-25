CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POP ROCK SINGER-SONGWRITER EJ CAREY CONFRONTS HER FEARS IN NEW E.P. OUTLIER

By GGM Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston based singer-songwriter EJ Carey has released her E.P., Outlier. The 5 track E.P. features singles “Rising Tides, Crashing Skies,” “I Smile,” and “Old Friends,” and is available on all streaming platforms this Friday, September 24th. Outlier is written and performed by EJ Carey, produced by Bryan Fennelly, with guitar by Daniel Yoong and Dylan Easter, bass by Daniel Yoong, and drums by Kyle Harris.

