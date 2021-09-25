North Carolina once led the nation in the backlog of untested rape kits. Legislation helped change that, with many serial rapists facing prosecution.
Two years after the General Assembly changed state law to mandate testing of sexual assault kits, law enforcement agencies are charging suspects with rapes committed decades ago. North Carolina was once the state with the highest number of untested rape kits, estimated in the thousands. Each kit housed the evidence
