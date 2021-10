CLINTON — Sentencing is scheduled next month for a Clinton man who pleaded guilty last week to one felony count of incest. Mark A. Richards, 44, 3940 220th St., pleaded guilty Aug. 20 to one count of incest, a Class D felony. The plea agreement notes the state at sentencing will resist an application for a deferred judgment. Beyond what is in the plea agreement, the State will remain silent and make no statement, the plea agreement states. The Court is not bound by the position of any party and is free to enter any sentence deemed appropriate, the plea agreement says.

CLINTON, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO