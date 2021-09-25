Ravens' Josh Bynes: Joins Baltimore's active roster

The Ravens signed McCrary to their practice squad Tuesday. McCrary had a strong preseason for the Ravens, rushing 42 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, but he was scooped up by the Broncos' practice squad after failing to make Baltimore's initial 53-man roster. He didn't appear in any games for the Broncos this season and elected to return to Baltimore instead of staying in Denver. The Ravens continue to cycle through running backs after losing J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) for the season. They currently have Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman on their active roster, and McCrary now joins Le'Veon Bell on the practice squad.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO