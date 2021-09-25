Ravens' Josh Bynes: Joins Baltimore's active roster
Bynes will join the Ravens' active roster for Sunday's matchup with the Lions as a COVID-19 replacement, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens currently have four players dealing with COVID-19 protocols, so Bynes will join the active roster as one of four replacement players. The 32-year-old linebacker played in all 16 games for the Bengals last year and notched 99 total tackles. It's unclear how big his role will be in Sunday's contest against the Lions.www.cbssports.com
