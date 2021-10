It is definitely too early to be talking about the off-season of 2022 but the Oilers have painted themselves into a corner and its time to discuss. The summer of 2022 is going to be interesting as it will shape the direction of the Oilers RW moving forward. Jesse Puljujarvi (JP) & Kailer Yamamoto (KY) are both in need of new contracts and the Oilers have essentially pitted the two against each other, having their deals expire the same season and for the same dollar this season.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO